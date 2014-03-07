Primetime Ratings: ‘Big Bang’ Scores Best Rating Since Season Premiere

The Big Bang Theory rose 4% from last week to a 5.2 rating Thursday night among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers, to finish as the evening’s top broadcast show and land its best demo rating since its season premiere. The Millers was up 11% from last week at 3.0. Two and a Half Men was up 8% at 2.7, also its best since its season premiere. The Crazy Ones declined 11% to 1.7, tying a series low for the freshman comedy. Elementary was up 6% from last week at 1.7. CBS was the night’s top-rated network with a 2.7 rating and an 8 share.

ABC finished second with a 2.1/6. Once Upon a Time in Wonderland returned after a three-month hiatus to a 0.8, even with its last original episode Dec. 12, tying a low for the freshman series. Grey’s Anatomy was down 16% from last week to 2.6. Scandal declined 18% from last week to 2.8.

Fox finished third with a 1.5/4. American Idol was down one tenth from last Thursday at 2.2. Freshman series Rake, which Fox plans to move next week to Friday nights, tied last week’s series low at 0.8.

NBC finished fourth with a 1.1/3. Community finished even with last week at 1.0. Parks and Recreation was up one tenth from last week at 1.2. Hollywood Game Night was down one tenth from last week at 1.1. Parenthood was up one tenth at 1.2.

The CW finished with a 0.8/3. The Vampire Diaries added one tenth from last week at 1.0. Reign grew 40% from last week to a 0.7. In the network’s target 18-34 demo, The Vampire Diaries finished with a 1.0 and Reign drew a 0.6.