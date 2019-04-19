Primetime Ratings: ‘Big Bang’ Paces CBS to Win

CBS got the top spot in Thursday ratings, with The Big Bang Theory leading to a 1.1 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 5 share. In second was ABC at 0.8/4.

Big Bang Theory lost 5% for a 1.8 and the season premiere of Life in Pieces did a 1.0, after it opened to a 1.5 in fall 2017. Mom dipped 9% to 1.0 and another Life in Pieces scored a 0.8. SWAT climbed 14% for a 0.8.

On ABC, Grey’s Anatomy lost 20% for a 1.2 and Station 19 rated a level 0.9, then For the People was flat at 0.5.

Fox scored a 0.6/3 and NBC a 0.5/3.

On Fox, Gotham and The Orville both rated a 0.6, the pair flat.

On NBC, Superstore got a 0.9 and AP Bio a 0.5, both comedies flat. Brooklyn Nine-Nine lost 17% for a 0.5 and Abby’s was a level 0.4, before a Law & Order: SVU repeat.

Telemundo did a 0.4/2 and Univision a 0.3/2.

The CW rated a 0.3/1. Supernatural got a 0.4 and In the Dark a 0.2, both dramas flat.