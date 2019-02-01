Primetime Ratings: ‘Big Bang’ Leads CBS to Big Win

CBS got top score in Thursday prime ratings, as its veteran comedies led the net to a 1.4 rating in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 6 share. That beat the 1.1/5 that ABC put up.

NBC did a 0.9/4, Fox a 0.7/3 and Univision a 0.5/2.

Telemundo rated a 0.4/2 and The CW a 0.3/2.

CBS had The Big Bang Theory up 4% at 2.4 and Young Sheldon grew 12% to 1.9. Mom got a level 1.3 and Fam a 1.0, after last week’s 1.0 and 0.8 double run. SWAT did a flat 0.9.

ABC had Grey’s Anatomy north 6% to 1.7 and A Million Little Things at a flat 1.1. How to Get Away With Murder did a level 0.6.

On NBC, The Titan Games fell 8% to 1.1. Brooklyn Nine-Nine dropped 20% to 0.8 and Will & Grace was up a tenth at 0.8. Law & Order: SVU did a level 0.9.

Fox had Gotham up a tenth at 0.7 and The Orville at a flat 0.7.

On The CW, Supernatural got a 0.4 and Legacies a 0.3, both shows flat.