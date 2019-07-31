Primetime Ratings: Big ‘Bachelorette’ Closer Paces ABC

ABC won the Tuesday ratings race, the finale of The Bachelorette leading the network to a 1.6 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and an 8 share. In second was NBC at 1.1/5.

The Bachelorette did a 2.1 from 8 to 10 p.m. and was followed by a Holey Moley repeat. Bachelorette got a 1.9 the night before.

NBC had America’s Got Talent down 25% at 1.2 from 8 to 10 and then Bring the Funny off 22% at 0.7.

Everyone else was playing for scraps. Telemundo did a 0.4/2, and CBS, Fox and Univision all rated a 0.3/2.

On Telemundo, Un Poquito Tuyo was down a tenth at 0.2, Betty en NY also lost a tenth for a 0.4 and the premiere of Preso No. 1 rated a 0.4. La Reina del Sur has finished season two.

CBS had Love Island at a flat 0.4, an NCIS repeat and Blood & Treasure at a level 0.3.

Fox had repeats and Univision had La Reina Soy Yo down a tenth at 0.3 and La Rosa de Guadalupe at a flat 0.4, before the premiere of Sin Miedo a la Verdad at 0.3.

The CW scored a 0.2/1. Pandora got a 0.1 and The 100 a 0.2, both series flat.