Primetime Ratings: ‘Better Off Ted' Finale Flounders

The season finale of Better Off Ted on ABC came in fourth place in the 9 p.m. hour Tuesday night with a 0.9/3 rating. That came on the heels of Who Wants To Be a Millionaire, which was Ted's lead-in and pulled a fourth-place 1.4. Elsewhere, NBC topped the night with America's Got Talent.

Fox's Hell's Kitchen took first place at 8 with a 3.1/10, holding steady from the week before. A rerun of NCIS pulled a 1.9/6 and a first-place 8.9 million viewers for CBS. NBC was next at 1.6/5 with a rerun of America's Got Talent. Millionaire came in at 1.3/4, while the CW was fifth at 0.3/1 for a rerun of 90210.

NBC's new episode of Talent grabbed a 3.4/10 and 12.7 million viewers in the 9 p.m. time slot. The show rose slightly from last Tuesday's 3.3/10. CBS averaged a 2.4/7 for Big Brother. Fox fell to third at 1.7/5 for More to Love. Better Off Ted came in at 0.9/3, with the both half-hour episodes averaging the same tally. Another 90210 rerun on the CW came in at 0.3/1.

The second hour of America's Got Talent gave NBC a 3.5/11, up from last week's time-period average of 3.3/11. ABC's Primetime: The Outsiders drew a 1.4/4. CBS fell to third with a 1.0/3 for a rerun of Medium.

On the night NBC was first with a 2.8/9 and 10.5 million total viewers. Fox was next at 2.4/8. CBS came in third with a 1.8/6. ABC scored a 1.2/4. The CW was fifth with a 0.3/1.