Primetime Ratings: ‘Bachelorette’ Stays Strong to Pace ABC

ABC won the Monday prime ratings race, The Bachelorette pacing the net to a 1.2 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 6 share. Runner-up NBC got a 0.8/4.

The Bachelorette rated a level 1.5 from 8 to 10 p.m. and Grand Hotel slid 17% for a 0.5.

On NBC, American Ninja Warrior got a 0.9 from 8 to 10 p.m. and Dateline NBC scored a 0.7. Both were up a tenth of a point.

Fox got a 0.5/3 and Telemundo did a 0.5/2. Fox had Beat Shazam at 0.6 and So You Think You Can Dance got a 0.5, both shows flat. La Reina del Sur rated a 0.6 on Telemundo.

CBS and Univision both did a 0.4/2. CBS had a couple The Neighborhood repeats before The Code dropped 33% for a 0.4. A Bull repeat closed out prime.

The CW did a 0.2/1, with Penn & Teller: Fool Us and Whose Line is it Anyway? both at 0.2. Penn & Teller was up a tenth and Whose Line was flat.