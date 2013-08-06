Primetime Ratings: 'Bachelorette' Finale Hits Low

The ninth-season finale of ABC's The Bachelorette drew a 2.6 rating with adults 18-49 on Monday, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. While that hit a season-high, rising up 8% from last week, it was down 16% from last summer's finale and was the show's lowest-rated finale. The After the Final Rose aftershow tied its lowest rating, dropping 19% from last year to a 2.5.

ABC won the night with an overall 2.6 rating/7 share.

CBS, which is locked in a carriage dispute with Time Warner Cable that has knocked the network off the MSO's service, saw Under the Dome fall 11% to a series-low 2.5. CBS took second with a 1.6/5.

NBC was in third with a 1.1/3. American Ninja Warrior was down a tenth to a 1.4, while Get Out Alive rose a tenth to a 1.3. Siberia was even with last week's 0.7.

The CW's (0.2/1) Breaking Pointe fell a tenth to a 0.1.

Fox aired repeats.