Primetime Ratings: ‘Bachelorette’ Finale Down

The season finale of The Bachelorette drew a 1.9 rating among adults 18-49 Monday night, according to Nielsen overnight numbers, and was followed by special The Bachelorette: After the Final Rose, which outperformed the finale with a 2.1 to tie NBC’s American Ninja Warrior as the night’s top broadcast show. But the finale was down 27% from last August’s finale, while the special was down 16%.

ABC was the night’s top broadcaster, averaging a 2.0/6.

NBC premiered Running Wild With Bear Grylls to a 1.4, down one tenth from the premiere last July of Get Out Alive With Bear Grylls. American Ninja Warrior was up 11% from last week, earning its highest demo rating since the series’ fourth episode in 2012. NBC and Fox tied for second at 1.8/6.

Fox’s MasterChef was down one tenth from last week at 2.0. Hotel Hell was even with last week at 1.5.

CBS averaged a 1.1/4. Under the Dome was even with last week at 1.5.

The CW averaged a 0.3/1 with its broadcast of The Young Hollywood Awards.