PrimetimeRatings: 'Bachelorette,' 'Extreme Makeover' Premiere Power ABC to MondayWin
ABC won the
ratings battle on Monday night with an overall 2.2 rating/6 share in the 18-49
demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The Bachelorette shifted
to the 8-10 p.m. slot, and drew a 2.1,
down 25% from last week's premiere. Extreme Makeover: Weight Loss
Edition premiered at the 10 p.m. hour and scored a 2.3.
CBS came in second
in a night of repeats with a 1.4/4 overall.
NBC was up next with
a 1.1/3, even though it saw the broadcast premiere of the final season of Law
and Order: Criminal Intent (new episodes air on USA), which drew a 1.1,
followed by Law and Order: Los Angeles, which was steady at 1.4.
Fox (0.9/3) and
The CW (0.2/1) rounded out the night, both networks airing repeats.
