PrimetimeRatings: 'Bachelorette,' 'Extreme Makeover' Premiere Power ABC to MondayWin

ABC won the

ratings battle on Monday night with an overall 2.2 rating/6 share in the 18-49

demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The Bachelorette shifted

to the 8-10 p.m. slot, and drew a 2.1,

down 25% from last week's premiere. Extreme Makeover: Weight Loss

Edition premiered at the 10 p.m. hour and scored a 2.3.

CBS came in second

in a night of repeats with a 1.4/4 overall.

NBC was up next with

a 1.1/3, even though it saw the broadcast premiere of the final season of Law

and Order: Criminal Intent (new episodes air on USA), which drew a 1.1,

followed by Law and Order: Los Angeles, which was steady at 1.4.

Fox (0.9/3) and

The CW (0.2/1) rounded out the night, both networks airing repeats.