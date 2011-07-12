Primetime Ratings: 'Bachelorette,' 'Extreme Makeover' Fall, ABC Wins Monday
Returning from last week's July 4th holiday, ABC
won in the ratings with an overall 2.3 rating/7 share in the 18-49 demo,
according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The
Bachelorette returned, falling 4% to a 2.5 from its last original, followed
by Extreme Makeover: Weight Loss Edition,
also tumbling 14% to a series low of 1.9.
Fox's MasterChef
was the only program of the night to see improvement, up a tenth to a 2.2 from
its last original Monday airing on June 27. The network earned an overall
1.7/5.
CBS' night of repeats secured the net the third spot with an
overall 1.2/3.
NBC trailed behind with its Law and Order doubleheader, earning an overall 1.1/3. Criminal Intent fell 20% from its last airing
to a 0.8, while Los Angeles fell 33%
to a 1.0.
The CW aired all repeats for 0.3/1.
