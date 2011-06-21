PrimetimeRatings: 'Bachelorette' Drops; ABC Still Wins Monday

ABC grabbed the

Monday night ratings victory with an overall 2.2 rating/6 share in the 18-49

demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. Airing a full lineup of

originals, the network saw The Bachelorette fall a tenth to a 2.3 and Extreme

Makeover: Weight Loss Edition remained steady at 2.0.

Fox came in second

with a 1.7/5. MasterChef went up two tenths to a 2.2.

NBC and CBS tied

for third with a 1.3/4 each. CBS aired all repeats while NBC aired its Law

and Order doubleheader. Criminal Intent rose 22% from its last

airing to a 1.1 and Los Angeles remained flat at a 1.3.

The CW aired all

repeats for an overall 0.3/1.