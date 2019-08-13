Primetime Ratings: ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Paces ABC

ABC won the Monday ratings derby, Bachelor in Paradise setting up a 0.9 score in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 5 share. That got by the 0.8/4 that NBC tallied.

Bachelor in Paradise lost 15% from its premiere for a 1.1 from 8 to 10 p.m. and Grand Hotel got a flat 0.5.

On NBC, American Ninja Warrior scored a 0.9 from 8 to 10 and Dateline NBC did a 0.7, both up a tenth of a point.

Fox got a 0.6/3 and CBS a 0.4/2.

Fox had Beat Shazam at 0.6 and So You Think You Can Dance at 0.5, both level with last week.

CBS had all reruns.

Telemundo also did a 0.4/2. Un Poquito Tuyo got a flat 0.3 and the Betty en NY finale grew 20% for a 0.6. Preso No. 1 lost 25% for a 0.3.

Univision scored a 0.3/2. La Reina Soy Yo got a 0.4 and two hours of Sin Miedo a la Verdad a 0.3, both flat.

The CW rated a 0.2/1 with repeats.