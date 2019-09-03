Primetime Ratings: ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Down But Still Leads ABC

ABC posted the highest rating in Monday prime, riding Bachelor in Paradise to a 0.9 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 4 share. That beat the 0.7/3 from runner-up NBC.

Bachelor in Paradise had a 1.1 from 8 to 10 p.m. and Grand Hotel did a 0.4. Both lost a tenth of a point from last week.

On NBC, two hours of American Ninja Warrior got a 0.8 and Dateline NBC a 0.5, both down a tenth of a point.

CBS, Fox and Telemundo all scored a 0.4/2.

CBS had repeats across prime.

Fox had So You Think You Can Dance 8 to 10 p.m. Its 0.4 was flat.

On Telemundo, Exatlon Estados Unidos and El Final De Paraiso both got a 0.4, Exatlon flat and El Final down a tenth. Preso No. 1 lost 25% for a 0.3.

Univision scored a 0.3/2. La Rosa de Guadalupe went up a tenth to 0.4 and Juntos, El Corazon Nunca Se Equivoca posted a flat 0.3. Sin Miedo a la Verdad did a flat 0.3.

The CW rated a 0.2/1 with reruns.