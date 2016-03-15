Primetime Ratings: ‘Bachelor’ Finale Bolsters ABC

ABC won the Monday broadcast battle on the strength of The Bachelor’s finale. The Alphabet posted a 2.8 rating in adults 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 9 share. NBC was runner-up at 2.5/8, then CBS at 1.4/5, Fox at 1.3/4 and The CW at 0.2/1.

The Bachelor did a 2.7 in its first hour, a 3.0 in its second, and a 2.7 for its after-show. It rated a 2.2 last week, while last spring’s Bachelor finale averaged a 2.7.

NBC’s The Voice did a 3.0 and Blindspot a 1.7, both down 6%.

On CBS, Supergirl rated a 1.3, down 7%, and Scorpion a flat 1.5 while NCIS: Los Angeles ticked up 8% to 1.3.

Over Fox’s way, Gotham fell 13% to 1.3, and Lucifer slid 8% to 1.2.

On The CW, it was reruns of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and Jane the Virgin.