Primetime Ratings: ‘Bachelor’ Down But Still Paces ABC

ABC won the prime ratings race Monday, as Bachelor in Paradise led the network to a 0.9 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, ad a 5 share. That topped the 0.8/4 that NBC scored.

Bachelor in Paradise fell 8% to 1.2 from 8 to 10 p.m. and Grand Hotel posted a flat 0.5.

On NBC, American Ninja Warrior did a 0.9 and Dateline NBC a 0.6, both shows up a tenth from last week.

CBS got a 0.5/2 and Fox a 0.4/2.

CBS was in repeats. Fox had two hours of So You Think You Can Dance down 20% to 0.4.

Telemundo also rated a 0.4/2. Exatlon Estados Unidos was down 20% to 0.4 and El Final del Paraiso tallied a level 0.5. Preso No. 1 grew 33% to a 0.4.

Univision rated a 0.3/2. La Reina Soy Yo did a 0.4 and Juntos, El Corazon Nunca Se Equivoca and Sin Miedo a la Verdad both a 0.3. All three were flat.

The CW was at 0.2/1. Penn & Teller: Fool Us went up a tenth to 0.3 and Whose Line Is It Anyway? did a flat 0.2, then musical comedy I Ship It a 0.1.