Primetime Ratings: ‘Bachelor’ Bump Boosts ABC

ABC was top dog on the night, with a strong The Bachelor leading the network to a 1.9 rating in adults 18-49, per Nielsen’s overnights, and a 6 share. The Bachelor ticked up 4% to 2.4 while Quantico grew 29% over its last airing to a 0.9.

CBS was next at 1.5/5. Kevin Can Wait was a flat 1.7 and Man With a Plan grew 7% to 1.6. 2 Broke Girls increased 13% to 1.7 and, after a Big Bang Theory repeat, Scorpion grew 8% to 1.3.

Fox came in at 1.2/4 as Gotham and Lucifer both did a 1.2. Gotham was flat while Lucifer went up a tenth of a point.

NBC weighed in at 1.0/3. Celebrity Apprentice fell 17% to 1.0 and Timeless was a flat 0.9.

Among Spanish-language broadcasters, both Univision and Telemundo did a 0.7/2 in prime.

The CW had a 0.6/2, as Supergirl did a 0.8, down 27% from its last airing in the fall, and Jane the Virgin returned down 20% at 0.4.