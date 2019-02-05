Primetime Ratings: ‘Bachelor’ Beats ‘AGT’ For ABC Win

ABC got the top score in Monday’s prime ratings, a robust The Bachelor pacing the net to a 1.5 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 7 share. That snuck by the 1.4/6 that NBC posted.

The Bachelor did a flat 1.8 from 8 to 10 p.m. and The Good Doctor fell 9% to 1.0.

On NBC, America’s Got Talent: The Champions dropped 11% to 1.6 and Manifest slipped 11% too, to 0.9.

The Bachelor and AGT tied the week before.

CBS got a 1.0/4 and Fox a 0.9/4.

On CBS, The Neighborhood climbed 17% to 1.4 and the return of Man With a Plan a 1.1, up a tenth from its previous season premiere. Big Brother: Celebrity Edition fell 8% to 1.1 and Bull did a flat 0.8.

On Fox, The Resident went north 11% to 1.0 and The Passage rated a level 0.9.

Telemundo and Univision both scored a 0.4/2.

The CW rated a 0.3/1. Arrow got a 0.4 and Black Lightning a 0.3, both dramas flat.