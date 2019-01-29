Primetime Ratings: ‘Bachelor’ and ‘America’s Got Talent’ Tie

ABC and NBC were virtually tied in Monday’s prime ratings, with The Bachelor leading to a 1.5 in viewers 18-49 on ABC, and a 7 share. NBC got a 1.5/6 thanks to America’s Got Talent: The Champions.

The Bachelor grew 13% to a 1.8 from 8 to 10 p.m. and The Good Doctor fell 8% to 1.1.

On NBC, America’s Got Talent: The Champions climbed 13% to 1.8 and Manifest rated a flat 1.0.

Fox was at 0.9/4. The Resident and The Passage both scored a 0.9, both down a tenth of a point.

CBS got a 0.8/4. Big Brother: Celebrity Edition fell 21% to 1.1 and Magnum P.I. did a flat 0.7, before a Bull repeat.

Telemundo and Univision both had a 0.4/2.

The CW did a 0.3/1 with Arrow at 0.4 and Black Lightning at 0.3, both shows level.