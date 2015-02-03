Primetime Ratings: ‘Bachelor,’ ‘2 Broke Girls,’ ‘Apprentice’ Up

ABC’s The Bachelor drew a 2.5 rating among adults 18-49 Tuesday night, according to Nielsen overnight numbers— finishing as the night’s top broadcast show and up 9% from last week. Castle was down one tenth at 1.4. ABC was the night’s top broadcaster, averaging a 2.1 rating and 6 share.

CBS was No. 2 at 1.8 / 5. Comedy 2 Broke Girls was up 9% from its last new episode Jan. 19 at 2.4. Mike & Molly was up one tenth of a point from Jan. 19 at 2.2. NCIS: Los Angeles was up 13% from Jan. 19 at 1.7

NBC and Fox tied for third at 1.7 / 5. On NBC, The Celebrity Apprentice was up 17% from last week at 2.1. State of Affairs was up one tenth at 1.1. On Fox, Gotham declined 10% to 1.9. Sleepy Hollow was down one tenth at 1.4.

The CW averaged a 0.6 / 2. The Originals was even with last week's 0.7. Jane the Virgin was down 17% at 0.5.