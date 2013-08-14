Primetime Ratings: 'America's Got Talent' Ties Season Low

NBC won Tuesday night with an overall 1.9 rating/6 share among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. America's Got Talent tied its season-low 2.4 rating, falling 4% from last week.

Fox was second as So You Think You Can Dance dropped a tenth to a 1.3.

ABC, in third place with a 1.0/3, saw Extreme Weight Loss decline 6% to a 1.1.

The CW's (0.5/2) Whose Line Is It Anyway? was down a tenth to a 0.8 while Capture was even with a 0.3.

CBS aired repeats.