Primetime Ratings: 'America's Got Talent' Stays at Series Low

NBC won Tuesday night with an overall 1.8 rating/5 share among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. America's Got Talent stayed at last week's series-low 2.2.

Fox was second as So You Think You Can Dance rose a tenth to a 1.3.

ABC, in third place with a 1.0/3, saw Extreme Weight Loss lose 15% to post a 1.1.

The CW's (0.7/2) Whose Line Is It Anyway? rose a tenth from last week to a 0.9 while Capture remained even with a 0.4.

CBS aired repeats.