Primetime Ratings: 'America's Got Talent' Falls to Season Low
NBC pulled ahead of Fox on Wednesday, finishing with an
overall 1.7 rating/5 share with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight
numbers. America's Got Talent fell 4% from last week to a season-low
2.3, while Camp rose 20% to a 1.2.
Fox's MasterChef was down a tenth to a 2.2. Along
with repeats, the network finished with an overall 1.6/5.
CBS, in third with a 1.4/4, saw Big Brother drop
13% to a 2.0.
ABC's The Lookout was flat at a 0.9 to put
ABC in fourth with a 0.8/3.
The CW aired repeats.
