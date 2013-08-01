Primetime Ratings: 'America's Got Talent' Falls to Season Low

NBC pulled ahead of Fox on Wednesday, finishing with an

overall 1.7 rating/5 share with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight

numbers. America's Got Talent fell 4% from last week to a season-low

2.3, while Camp rose 20% to a 1.2.

Fox's MasterChef was down a tenth to a 2.2. Along

with repeats, the network finished with an overall 1.6/5.

CBS, in third with a 1.4/4, saw Big Brother drop

13% to a 2.0.

ABC's The Lookout was flat at a 0.9 to put

ABC in fourth with a 0.8/3.

The CW aired repeats.