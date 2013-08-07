Primetime Ratings: 'America's Got Talent' Dips Again as NBC Wins Tuesday

NBC won Tuesday night with an overall 2.0 rating/6 share with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. America's Got Talent fell another 7% to a 2.5.

Fox was in second as So You Think You Can Dance fell 13% to a 1.3.

ABC's Extreme Weight Loss matched its season-high 1.2 rating from last week, as the network finished in third with a 1.0/3.

The CW's (0.6/2) Whose Line Is It Anyway? was up a tenth to a 0.9. Capture dipped a tenth from its premiere last week to a 0.3.

CBS aired all repeats.