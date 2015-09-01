Primetime Ratings: ‘American Ninja Warrior,’ ‘Running Wild’ Lead NBC to Win

American Ninja Warrior was the top show Monday night, rising 11% to a 2.1 rating among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. Running Wild With Bear Grylls spiked 44% to a 1.3. NBC pulled in a 1.8 rating/6 share, good for the top spot Monday.

ABC followed with a 1.0/4. Bachelor in Paradise fell 17% to a 1.5, while Bachelor in Paradise: After Paradise was flat at 1.0. The finale of The Whispers jumped 17% to a 0.7.

Fox tied CBS (which aired repeats) for third with a 0.8/3. So You Think You Can Dance fell a tenth to a 0.8.

The CW finished with a 0.6/2. Penn & Tell: Fool Us rose 20% to a 0.6, while Whose Line Is It Anyway rocketed to 0.7, up 75%. Significant Mother jumped 50% to a 0.3.