Primetime Ratings: ‘American Ninja Warrior’ Rises as NBC Wins Monday

American Ninja Warrior topped all shows Monday, rising 5% to a 2.0 rating among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. Running Wild With Bear Grylls rose 8% to a 1.4 as NBC topped broadcasters with a 1.8 rating/6 share.

ABC came in second with a 1.0/3. Bachelor in Paradise jumped 15% to a 1.5, while Bachelor in Paradise: After Paradise was even with a 0.8. The Whispers fell to a series low 0.6, a 14% drop.

Fox and CBS (which aired repeats) tied for third with a 0.9/3. Fox’s So You Think You Can Dance was even with a 0.9.

The CW reeled in a 0.5/2. Penn & Teller: Fool Us spiked 20% to a 0.6 and Whose Line Is It Anyway jumped 25% to a 0.5. Significant Mother matched its premiere with a 0.3.