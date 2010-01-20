Primetime Ratings: 'American Idol' Up Over Last Year
American Idol outperformed its second Tuesday airing from last season and, as expected, lead Fox to a big ratings win on the night. Biggest Loser soared in its second hour (free of American Idol) to a 25% overall increase from last week.
