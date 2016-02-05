Primetime Ratings: ‘American Idol’ Leads Fox to Thursday Win

Fox topped all broadcasters Thursday with a 2.2 rating/7 share among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. American Idol earned a 2.2, down a tenth, across the night.

CBS finished in second with a 1.9/6. The Big Bang Theory dipped a tenth from its last original to a 3.7, leading all shows. Life in Pieces jumped 15% to a 2.3 and Mom rose 6% to a 1.8. Angel From Hell and Elementary were flat at a 1.4 and 1.1, respectively.

NBC followed with a 1.2/4. Shades of Blue slipped 15% to a 1.1, while The Blacklist fell 6% to a 1.5. You, Me and the Apocalypse dropped three-tenths to a 0.9.

ABC came in fourth with a 1.1/4. Part two of miniseries Madoff fell two-tenths to a 1.0, while Madoff: After the Fall reeled in a 1.2.

The CW earned a 0.7/2. DC’s Legends of Tomorrow dropped two-tenths to a 0.9, while The 100 was flat at a 0.6.