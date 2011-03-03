Primetime Ratings: ‘American Idol' Gives Fox Wednesday Win

American Idol lead Fox to a Wednesday night win with a 6.5 rating/18 share for the night in the 18-49 demo, down 3% from last week. The 90-minute Idol posted a 7.7 for the 8-9:30 p.m. slot.New comedy Traffic Light put up a 2.8, a series high.

Coming in second was CBS, which had a 3.2/9 overall. Survivor: Redemption Island stayed flat with another 3.3. Criminal Minds was up two-tenths to 3.6 and Criminal Minds: Suspect Behavior improved by a tenth for a 2.6.

For ABC, which had an overall 2.3/7, Better With You (1.8), Modern Family (4.1), Mr. Sunshine (2.4) and Off the Map (1.7) held steady from last week. The Middle was down a tenth to 2.3, tying its season low.

The CW saw both of its Wednesday shows decline and had a 0.7/2 overall in the demo. America's Next Top Model had a 0.9, down 18% from last week's season premiere. Shedding for the Wedding in its second week fell by 20% to 0.4.

NBC, with the exception of a 9 p.m. Minute To Win It, aired repeats. The one-hour broadcast scored a 1.0 rating, down 23% from last week's 9 p.m. slot. The network had a 1.2/3 overall.