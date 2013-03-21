Primetime Ratings: 'American Idol' Declines Again; Fox Still Takes Wednesday

Fox won another Wednesday thanks to American Idol,

which was down 8% to a 3.5 rating with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen

overnight numbers.

In second was CBS with a 2.6/7. Survivor dipped 7% to

a 2.5, while Criminal Minds and CSI returned up from a few weeks

off. Criminal Minds rose 15% to a 3.0 and CSI, whichwas picked up for a 14th season on Wednesday, improved 21% to a 2.3.

NBC was able to grab third with a 1.4/4, also returning its

lineup from a few weeks off. Law & Order: SVU was down a tenth from

its last episode for a 1.5 and ChicagoFire declined 15% to a

1.7. Earlier, Whitney fell a tenth to a 1.1.

ABC aired a mix of repeats and originals for a fourth-place

1.2/3. The Neighbors stayed at last week's series-low 1.4 rating while Suburgatory

fell 12% to a new series-low 1.5.

The CW rounded out the night with a 0.9/3. Arrow was

even with its last episode in the net's targeted 18-34 demo with a 0.8 and down

a tenth with 18-49s with a 0.9. Supernatural improved a tenth with

18-34s to a 0.7 and remained even with 18-49s with a 0.9.