Primetime Ratings: 'American Idol' Declines Again; Fox Still Takes Wednesday
Fox won another Wednesday thanks to American Idol,
which was down 8% to a 3.5 rating with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen
overnight numbers.
In second was CBS with a 2.6/7. Survivor dipped 7% to
a 2.5, while Criminal Minds and CSI returned up from a few weeks
off. Criminal Minds rose 15% to a 3.0 and CSI, whichwas picked up for a 14th season on Wednesday, improved 21% to a 2.3.
NBC was able to grab third with a 1.4/4, also returning its
lineup from a few weeks off. Law & Order: SVU was down a tenth from
its last episode for a 1.5 and ChicagoFire declined 15% to a
1.7. Earlier, Whitney fell a tenth to a 1.1.
ABC aired a mix of repeats and originals for a fourth-place
1.2/3. The Neighbors stayed at last week's series-low 1.4 rating while Suburgatory
fell 12% to a new series-low 1.5.
The CW rounded out the night with a 0.9/3. Arrow was
even with its last episode in the net's targeted 18-34 demo with a 0.8 and down
a tenth with 18-49s with a 0.9. Supernatural improved a tenth with
18-34s to a 0.7 and remained even with 18-49s with a 0.9.
