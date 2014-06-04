Primetime Ratings: ‘America’s Got Talent’ Stays Strong

NBC’s America’s Got Talent averaged a 2.8 rating among adults 18-49 Tuesday night, according to Nielsen overnight ratings, down 7% from last week’s season premiere, but enough to finish as the night’s top broadcast show. The Night Shift drew a 1.5, down one tenth from last week’s series premiere. NBC finished as the night’s top broadcaster, averaging a 2.4 rating and 8 share.

ABC finished second with a 1.2/4. Extreme Weight Loss drew a 1.1 rating, down 15% from last week’s season premiere. Celebrity Wife Swap was up 17% at 1.4.

CBS finished third at 1.0/3 with a lineup of reruns.

Fox’s I Wanna Marry Harry was even with last week at 0.4. Riot was down 33% at 0.4. With a 0.4/1, Fox finished only one tenth of a point above the CW, which averaged a 0.3/1 with the premiere of Famous in 12 (0.3) and a rerun of Supernatural.