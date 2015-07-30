Primetime Ratings: ‘America’s Got Talent’ Special, 'Last Comic Standing' Land NBC Win

A 10th anniversary special of America’s Got Talent reeled in a 1.6 rating among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. Last Comic Standing dipped 7% from its premiere last week to a 1.4. NBC placed in first with a 1.6 rating/6 share.

CBS’ Big Brother was the top show on the night with a 1.8, even with last week. Extant matched last week’s 0.7. CBS came in third with a 1.1/4.

Fox finished in second with a 1.2/5. MasterChef dipped a tenth to a 1.4, while Home Free was even with a 0.9.

ABC trailed in fourth with a 0.8/3. Celebrity Wife Swap matched its last original episode with a 0.8.

The CW aired repeats.