Primetime Ratings: ‘America’s Got Talent’ Rerun Leads Tuesday Night

A rerun of America’s Got Talent topped the Tuesday-night broadcast ratings, according to Nielsen overnight numbers, drawing a 1.7 among adults 18-49. An original episode of The Night Shift followed Talent and was down one tenth from last week at 1.3. NBC was the night’s top-rated network, averaging a 1.6/5.

ABC finished second with a 1.0/3. Extreme Weight Loss was up one tenth from last week at 1.0. Celebrity Wife Swap was even with last week at 1.0.

CBS averaged a 0.9/5, Fox a 0.5/2 and the CW a 0.3/1, each airing reruns only.