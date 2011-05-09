Primetime Ratings: 'Amazing Race' Finale Helps CBS Take First on Sunday
After the special news coverage of bin Laden's death
eating into primetime last Sunday, CBS eked out a win in the ratings race this
Sunday night with an overall 2.3 rating/7 share in the 18-49 demo, according to
Nielsen overnight numbers. The season finale of The Amazing Race stayed flat at 2.5, while CSI: Miami fell a slight 5% to a 2.0.
ABC and Fox tied for second with an overall 2.1/6. Extreme Makeover: Home Edition fell 22%
to a 2.1, while Desperate Housewives
slipped 7% to a 2.8. The season finale of Brothers
& Sisters fell 5% to a 2.0.
Fox returned to new programming, beginning with
American Dad at 7:30 p.m., which earned a 1.5. The Simpsons followed, falling 14% to a
2.5; Bob's Burgers was up 4% from its
last original to a 2.0 Family Guy netted
the highest ratings for any show with a 3.2, and The Cleveland Show fell 4% from its last original to a 2.2.
NBC trailed behind with an overall 2.0/6. A special
three-hour Celebrity Apprentice
earned the network a 2.4, down 25% from last week.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.