Primetime Ratings: 'Amazing Race' Finale Helps CBS Take First on Sunday

After the special news coverage of bin Laden's death

eating into primetime last Sunday, CBS eked out a win in the ratings race this

Sunday night with an overall 2.3 rating/7 share in the 18-49 demo, according to

Nielsen overnight numbers. The season finale of The Amazing Race stayed flat at 2.5, while CSI: Miami fell a slight 5% to a 2.0.

ABC and Fox tied for second with an overall 2.1/6. Extreme Makeover: Home Edition fell 22%

to a 2.1, while Desperate Housewives

slipped 7% to a 2.8. The season finale of Brothers

& Sisters fell 5% to a 2.0.

Fox returned to new programming, beginning with

American Dad at 7:30 p.m., which earned a 1.5. The Simpsons followed, falling 14% to a

2.5; Bob's Burgers was up 4% from its

last original to a 2.0 Family Guy netted

the highest ratings for any show with a 3.2, and The Cleveland Show fell 4% from its last original to a 2.2.

NBC trailed behind with an overall 2.0/6. A special

three-hour Celebrity Apprentice

earned the network a 2.4, down 25% from last week.