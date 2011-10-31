Primetime Ratings: 'Allen Gregory' Premiere Soft as 'SNF' Dominates
NBC's Sunday
Night Football grabbed the ratings win as the Philadelphia Eagles blowout of the Dallas Cowboys earned
the network an overall 6.7 rating/16 share in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen
overnight numbers (Due to the live nature of sports, ratings are subject to higher
than normal adjustment).
Fox premiered Jonah Hill's Allen Gregory at 8:30 p.m. in the middle of its Animation Domination
lineup, earning a 2.4, much lower than its lead-in, The Simpsons' annual "Treehouse of Horror" Halloween special. The Simpsons posted a 4.0, up 33% from
its last original on Oct. 2 and up 8% over last year's edition of the Halloween
episode. Family Guy fell 9% to a 3.2,
while The Cleveland Show slipped 12%
to a 2.3 over its last originals.
ABC's Once Upon a Time
held relatively steady from its premiere, dropping only a tenth to a 3.9. Pan Am rebounded a tenth to a 1.9, while Desperate Housewives followed suit and
grew a tenth to a 3.1.The network earned an overall 2.5/6, landing in fourth
place.
CBS earned second place with an overall 3.7/9, but approximately
30 minutes of NFL overrun inflated ratings and will likely be adjusted downwards. The Amazing Race was up to a 3.5, while The Good Wife hit a 2.3. CSI: Miami did not benefit from the
overrun, and was down a tenth to a 2.0.
