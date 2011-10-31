Primetime Ratings: 'Allen Gregory' Premiere Soft as 'SNF' Dominates

NBC's Sunday

Night Football grabbed the ratings win as the Philadelphia Eagles blowout of the Dallas Cowboys earned

the network an overall 6.7 rating/16 share in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen

overnight numbers (Due to the live nature of sports, ratings are subject to higher

than normal adjustment).

Fox premiered Jonah Hill's Allen Gregory at 8:30 p.m. in the middle of its Animation Domination

lineup, earning a 2.4, much lower than its lead-in, The Simpsons' annual "Treehouse of Horror" Halloween special. The Simpsons posted a 4.0, up 33% from

its last original on Oct. 2 and up 8% over last year's edition of the Halloween

episode. Family Guy fell 9% to a 3.2,

while The Cleveland Show slipped 12%

to a 2.3 over its last originals.

ABC's Once Upon a Time

held relatively steady from its premiere, dropping only a tenth to a 3.9. Pan Am rebounded a tenth to a 1.9, while Desperate Housewives followed suit and

grew a tenth to a 3.1.The network earned an overall 2.5/6, landing in fourth

place.

CBS earned second place with an overall 3.7/9, but approximately

30 minutes of NFL overrun inflated ratings and will likely be adjusted downwards. The Amazing Race was up to a 3.5, while The Good Wife hit a 2.3. CSI: Miami did not benefit from the

overrun, and was down a tenth to a 2.0.