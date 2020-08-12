Primetime Ratings: 'AGT' Powers NBC to Tuesday Win

NBC had the top score in Tuesday ratings, with America’s Got Talent leading the way. NBC got a 0.8 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 5 share. That easily beat Univision’s 0.4/3.

America’s Got Talent posted a 0.9 from 8 to 10 p.m., up a tenth from the previous week’s 15th anniversary special saluting past performers. Kelly Clarkson filled in for Simon Cowell as a judge with Cowell recuperating from a back injury, the judges situated at Universal Studios. World of Dance fell 14% to 0.6.

Univision had La Rosa de Guadalupe, Medicos and Como Tu No Hay 2 all at a level 0.4.

CBS and Telemundo were just behind at 0.4/2. CBS had repeated dramas.

On Telemundo it was Exatlon Estados Unidos and Cennet at 0.4, and Enemigo Intimo 2 at 0.3. All three went up a tenth.

ABC and Fox both scored a 0.3/2. ABC had comedy reruns and What Would You Do? up 33% to 0.4.

Fox had reruns.

The CW got a 0.1/1. The DC’s Stargirl finale got a 0.2 and Tell Me a Story got a 0.1, both shows flat.