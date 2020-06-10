Trending

Primetime Ratings: ‘AGT’ Powers NBC

Simon Cowell’s ‘Talent’ stays level with last week

NBC took the Tuesday ratings crown easily, as summer staple America’s Got Talent paced the network to a 1.2 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 7 share. In second was Univision at 0.5/3. 

America’s Got Talent did a level 1.3 from 8 to 10 p.m. World of Dance lost 11% for a 0.8.

On Univision, it was 0.5s for Te Doy La Vida, Amor Eterno and Como Tu No Hay 2, all level with last week. 

CBS got a 0.4/3 and ABC and Fox a 0.4/2. 

CBS had reruns of NCIS and FBI, then special Justice For All got a 0.4. 

ABC had comedy reruns before The Genetic Detective scored a flat 0.4. 

Fox had reruns of Hell’s Kitchen and Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back

Telemundo tallied a 0.3/2. Cennet got a 0.4 and 100 Dias Para Enamorarnos was at 0.3, both flat, then La Reina del Sur 2 dropped 33% to 0.2. 

The CW got a 0.2/1. DC’s Stargirl posted a level 0.2 and Jim Gaffigan: Noble Ape a 0.1. 