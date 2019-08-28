Primetime Ratings: ‘AGT’ Paces NBC

As usual, NBC grabbed the top spot in Tuesday ratings, with America’s Got Talent leading the network to a 1.1 in viewers 18-49, according to the Nielsen overnights, and a 6 share. That beat ABC’s 0.8/4.

America’s Got Talent fell 19% to 1.3 and Bring the Funny scored a flat 0.7.

On ABC, Bachelor in Paradise fell 9% to 1.0 and led into repeated comedies.

CBS did a 0.5/3 and Telemundo a 0.4/2. CBS had repeated dramas.

Telemundo aired Exatlon Estados Unidos and El Final Del Paraiso at 0.4 and Preso No. 1 at 0.3, all three flat.

Fox and Univision both scored a 0.3/2. On Fox a rerun of The Resident led into First Responders Live at a level 0.3.

On Univision, La Reina Soy Yo got a 0.4 and Juntos, El Corazon Nunca Se Equivoca and Sin Miedo a la Verdad both did a 0.3. All three shows were flat with last week.

The CW rated a 0.2/1. Pandora and Mysteries Decoded both got a 0.2. Pandora was flat and Mysteries went up a tenth.