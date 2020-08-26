Primetime Ratings: ‘AGT’ Leads NBC to Tuesday Title

NBC had the top score in Tuesday prime, with America’s Got Talent leading the way. NBC got a 0.6 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 4 share. In second were ABC and Univision at 0.4/2.

America’s Got Talent got a flat 0.7 from 8 to 10 p.m. Simon Cowell is not on the talent show as he recovers from an injury. Coverage of the Republican convention got a 0.3.

ABC had Modern Family reruns, then What Would You Do? shot up 33% to 0.4. Convention coverage got a 0.3.

On Univision, La Rosa de Guadalupe fell 25% to 0.3 and Medicos posted a flat 0.4. The finale of Como Tu No Hay 2 got a level 0.5.

CBS, Fox and Telemundo all got a 0.3/2. CBS had an NCIS rerun, then Love Island got a 0.3, down 25% from its season starter. Convention coverage got a 0.2.

Fox had reruns of Hell’s Kitchen and Prodigal Son.

Telemundo had Exatlon Estados Unidos at 0.4 and Cennet at 0.3, then Enemigo Intimo 2 a 0.3. All three were flat.

The CW rated a 0.1/0. Dead Pixels and Tell Me a Story both got a 0.1, level with last week.