Primetime Ratings: ‘AGT’ Leads NBC to Tuesday Title
ABC, NBC split convention coverage win, ‘Love Island’ falls on CBS
NBC had the top score in Tuesday prime, with America’s Got Talent leading the way. NBC got a 0.6 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 4 share. In second were ABC and Univision at 0.4/2.
America’s Got Talent got a flat 0.7 from 8 to 10 p.m. Simon Cowell is not on the talent show as he recovers from an injury. Coverage of the Republican convention got a 0.3.
ABC had Modern Family reruns, then What Would You Do? shot up 33% to 0.4. Convention coverage got a 0.3.
On Univision, La Rosa de Guadalupe fell 25% to 0.3 and Medicos posted a flat 0.4. The finale of Como Tu No Hay 2 got a level 0.5.
CBS, Fox and Telemundo all got a 0.3/2. CBS had an NCIS rerun, then Love Island got a 0.3, down 25% from its season starter. Convention coverage got a 0.2.
Fox had reruns of Hell’s Kitchen and Prodigal Son.
Telemundo had Exatlon Estados Unidos at 0.4 and Cennet at 0.3, then Enemigo Intimo 2 a 0.3. All three were flat.
The CW rated a 0.1/0. Dead Pixels and Tell Me a Story both got a 0.1, level with last week.
