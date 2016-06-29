Primetime Ratings: ‘AGT’ Grows on NBC

NBC took top broadcast honors Tuesday with a 2.0 rating in adults 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, alongside an 8 share. NBC had Olympic swimming trials at 1.3, before America’s Got Talent grew 4% to 2.4.

Next up was ABC at 0.9/4 and CBS at 0.9/3, then Fox at 0.7/3 and The CW at 0.3/1.

ABC had repeated comedies before a new Uncle Buck at 1.1, up a tenth of a point, and To Tell the Truth at a flat 1.0.

CBS had a repeated NCIS before the summer premiere of Zoo at 0.9 across two hours. Zoo, based on the James Patterson novel, opened to a 1.2 last summer.

On Fox, Hotel Hell rated a 0.9, up a tenth, and Coupled did a flat 0.5.

The CW had a repeated The Flash and then a new Containment at a flat 0.3.