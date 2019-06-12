Primetime Ratings: ‘AGT’ Down a Tick But Still Paces NBC

NBC won the Tuesday ratings derby, America’s Got Talent leading the network to a 1.3 in viewers 18-49, and a 7 share. That got by the 1.1/6 put up by ABC.

America’s Got Talent did a 1.5 from 8 to 10 p.m. and Songland a 0.9. Both shows lost a tenth of a point from last week. AGT premiered May 28 at 1.7.

ABC had The Bachelorette down 13% at 1.3 from 8 to 10 and then the premiere of Press Your Luck at 0.8.

Telemundo got a 0.5/3 with Betty en NY up 40% at 0.7 and La Reina Del Sur at a flat 0.7.

Everyone else was hustling for scraps.

CBS did a 0.4/2, drama repeats leading into Blood & Treasure off 20% to 0.4, and Univision got a 0.4/2 as well.

Fox scored a 0.3/2 with 9-1-1 repeats and The CW a 0.2/1 with a Flash rerun and The 100 at a level 0.2.