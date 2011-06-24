PrimetimeRatings: ABC's Night of Premieres Powers to a Thursday Win
ABC grabbed the
Thursday ratings victory with an overall 2.1 rating/6 share in the 18-49 demo,
according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The summer premiere of Wipeout
netted a 2.3 and Expedition Impossible premiered at a 2.3 as well. The
second season of Rookie Blue started off with a 1.6, down 16% from last
season's premiere.
Fox came in second
with a 1.5/5. So You Think You Can Dance? had a 1.9, down one tenth from
Wednesday's broadcast and down two tenths from last Thursday's.
NBC's Love
Bites was down another tenth to a 0.8, and the network had an overall
0.8/2.
CBS (1.4/4) and
The CW (0.4/1) aired repeats.
