PrimetimeRatings: ABC's Night of Premieres Powers to a Thursday Win

ABC grabbed the

Thursday ratings victory with an overall 2.1 rating/6 share in the 18-49 demo,

according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The summer premiere of Wipeout

netted a 2.3 and Expedition Impossible premiered at a 2.3 as well. The

second season of Rookie Blue started off with a 1.6, down 16% from last

season's premiere.

Fox came in second

with a 1.5/5. So You Think You Can Dance? had a 1.9, down one tenth from

Wednesday's broadcast and down two tenths from last Thursday's.

NBC's Love

Bites was down another tenth to a 0.8, and the network had an overall

0.8/2.

CBS (1.4/4) and

The CW (0.4/1) aired repeats.