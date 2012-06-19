PrimetimeRatings: ABC's 'Glass House' Premieres Low

The legal

controversy from CBS didn't help ABC's The Glass House, as the new reality

series debuted to just a 1.6 rating in the 18-49 demo on Monday night,

according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The Bachelorette was flat from

last week with a 2.3. ABC finished in third place with an overall 2.0 rating/6

share.

Fox took the night

with its Gordon Ramsay cooking-show duo, posting an overall 2.4/7. Hell's

Kitchen was down 11% from last Monday for a 2.5 while MasterChef was

off by 15% to a 2.3.

NBC was the only

other network to air original programming, taking second with a 2.3/7. America's

Got Talent was down 15% from its last airing two weeks ago for a season-low

2.8 and American Ninja Warrior was down 9% to a 2.0, its lowest rating ever

(excluding specials).

CBS (1.3/4) and

The CW (0.2/0) aired repeats to round out the night.