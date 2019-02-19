Primetime Ratings: ABC With Buoyant ‘Bachelor’

ABC won top spot in Sunday’s ratings, riding a potent Bachelor to a 1.6 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 7 share. That beat the 1.4/6 that America’s Got Talent finale-fueled NBC tallied.

The Bachelor was up a tenth of a point at 1.9 from 8 to 10 p.m. on ABC, and The Good Doctor also grew a tenth at 1.1.

Bachelor beat America’s Got Talent: The Champions, which did a flat 1.7. Spoiler alert--magician Shin Lim, who won the last season of America’s Got Talent, won the international Champions edition. The Manifest finale slid 9% to 1.0.

Fox did a 0.9/4 and CBS a 0.8/4. Fox had The Resident and The Passage both at 0.9, Resident down a tenth and Passage level.

CBS had The Neighborhood down 15% to 1.1 and Man With a Plan off 18% at 0.9. Magnum P.I. grew 14% to 0.8 and Bull was a flat 0.7.

Univision got a 0.5/2 and Telemundo a 0.4/2.

The CW did a 0.2/1 with repeats.