Primetime Ratings: ABC Wins With Three-Hour ‘Bachelor’

ABC won the Monday ratings race, riding Bachelor in Paradise to a 1.1 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 5 share. That beat the 0.8/4 posted by NBC.

ABC had Bachelor in Paradise at 1.1 from 8 to 11 p.m. It was down 8%.

NBC had American Ninja Warrior down 9% at 1.0 and an America’s Got Talent repeat.

Fox was next at 0.5/2. So You Think You Can Dance took up all of its prime.

Telemundo too did a 0.5/2 while Univision was at 0.4/2. Both were flat with last Monday.

CBS was at 0.4/2 as well. Repeats led into Salvation at 0.3 and Elementary at 0.5. Both dramas were flat.

The CW was at 0.3/1. Penn & Teller: Fool Us rated a 0.3 and Whose Line Is It Anyway a 0.3. Both shows were flat.