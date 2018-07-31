Primetime Ratings: ABC Wins With ‘The Bachelorette’

ABC took top honors in Monday prime ratings, The Bachelorette leading to a 1.1 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 5 share. That beat the 1.0/4 that NBC posted.

ABC had The Bachelorette down 7% at 1.3 and The Proposal at a flat 0.7.

NBC saw American Ninja Warrior go up 10% to 1.1 and Dateline at a level 0.8.

Telemundo scored a 0.6/3. El Senor de los Cielos drew a 0.8.

Fox rated a 0.5/2, with So You Think You Can Dance at a flat 0.6 and a repeat of 9-1-1.

CBS scored a 0.4/2, with repeated comedies leading into Salvation at 0.3 and Elementary at 0.4. Both dramas were flat with last week.

Univision rated a 0.4/2.

The CW 0.3/1. Penn & Teller: Fool Us scored a 0.3, as did Whose Line Is It Anyway. Both shows were flat.