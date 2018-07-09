Primetime Ratings: ABC Wins With Sunday Game Shows

ABC won the Sunday ratings race, as its weekly game shows led to a 0.9 rating in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 4 share. That beat the 0.7/3 that CBS posted.

ABC had an America’s Funniest Home Videos repeat, then Celebrity Family Feud at 1.1, $100,000 Pyramid at 0.9, and To Tell the Truth at 0.8. Last Sunday’s game shows were repeats. The week before, Celebrity Family Feud rated a 1.2, $100,000 Pyramid a 1.0 and To Tell the Truth a 0.8.

On CBS, a 60 Minutes repeat led into Big Brother, up 8% to 1.3, then a pair of NCIS: Los Angeles reruns.

NBC did a 0.5/2. Running Wild With Bear Grylls scored a 0.3, down 50% from its last airing. An America’s Got Talent repeat aired, then Shades of Blue at a flat 0.5.

Fox was at 0.4/2. One Strange Rock dropped 33% to 0.2. Comedy reruns followed, then a new Ghosted at a flat 0.4.

Telemundo and Univision both rated a 0.2/1.