Primetime Ratings: ABC Wins With Sturdy ‘Idol’

ABC won the honors in Sunday prime ratings, with American Idol leading the network to a 1.0/5. The rest of the players were a ways back. CBS and NBC did a 0.6/3.

ABC led off with an America’s Funniest Home Videos repeat, then American Idol was down 8% at 1.2 from 8 to 10 p.m. Shark Tank did a flat 0.8.

CBS had 60 Minutes down 22% at 0.7 and Motown 60: A Grammy Celebration at 0.6 from 8 to 10. The Madam Secretary finale got a level 0.4.

On NBC, an Ellen’s Game of Games repeat kicked off prime, followed by two hours of World of Dance at a flat 0.7. Good Girls fell 17% for a 0.5.

Fox got a 0.5/2 with comedy repeats.

Telemundo did a 0.4/2 and Univision a 0.3/2.

The CW rated a 0.2/1. Supergirl did a 0.3 and Charmed a 0.2, both shows flat.