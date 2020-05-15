Primetime Ratings: ABC Wins With Strong ‘Station 19’ Closer
'How to Get Away With Murder’ finale elevates
ABC had the top score in Thursday primetime, with the Station 19 finale leading the Alphabets to the victory. ABC had a 0.8 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 5 share. That topped the 0.6/3 put up by CBS and Univision.
ABC had Who Wants to be a Millionaire and the Station 19 finale at 0.9, Millionaire flat and Station 19 up a tenth. The How to Get Away With Murder season closer shot up 49% for a 0.7.
CBS had a Young Sheldon rerun and Man With a Plan at a flat 0.7. A Mom repeat preceded Broke at a level 0.6. A SWAT repeat closed out prime
Univision had Te Doy La Vida at 0.5 and Amor Eterno and Como Tu No Hay 2 at 0.6, all three flat.
NBC, Fox and Telemundo all got a 0.3/2. NBC had Council of Dads at a virtually flat 0.4 and Blindspot at a level 0.3, then a Law & Order: SVU repeat.
Fox had Celebrity Watch Party down 25% to 0.3 and a Mental Samurai repeat.
Telemundo had Cennet at a flat 0.4 and 100 Dias Para Enamorarnos up 33% to 0.4, then La Reina del Sur 2 at a flat 0.2.
The CW got a 0.1/0. The Katy Keene season finale and In the Dark got flat 0.1s.
