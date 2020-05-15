Primetime Ratings: ABC Wins With Strong ‘Station 19’ Closer

ABC had the top score in Thursday primetime, with the Station 19 finale leading the Alphabets to the victory. ABC had a 0.8 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 5 share. That topped the 0.6/3 put up by CBS and Univision.

ABC had Who Wants to be a Millionaire and the Station 19 finale at 0.9, Millionaire flat and Station 19 up a tenth. The How to Get Away With Murder season closer shot up 49% for a 0.7.

CBS had a Young Sheldon rerun and Man With a Plan at a flat 0.7. A Mom repeat preceded Broke at a level 0.6. A SWAT repeat closed out prime

Univision had Te Doy La Vida at 0.5 and Amor Eterno and Como Tu No Hay 2 at 0.6, all three flat.

NBC, Fox and Telemundo all got a 0.3/2. NBC had Council of Dads at a virtually flat 0.4 and Blindspot at a level 0.3, then a Law & Order: SVU repeat.

Fox had Celebrity Watch Party down 25% to 0.3 and a Mental Samurai repeat.

Telemundo had Cennet at a flat 0.4 and 100 Dias Para Enamorarnos up 33% to 0.4, then La Reina del Sur 2 at a flat 0.2.

The CW got a 0.1/0. The Katy Keene season finale and In the Dark got flat 0.1s.