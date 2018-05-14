Primetime Ratings: ABC Wins With Strong ‘Idol’

ABC took top honors in Sunday ratings, as American Idol paced the network to a 1.3 in viewers 18-49, and a 6 share. That easily beat the 0.7/3 that CBS and Fox both posted.

ABC had America’s Funniest Home Videos up 9% to 1.2 then American Idol at a flat 1.6, and Deception at a flat 0.7.

CBS had 60 Minutes from 7 to 9 p.m. at a level 0.8, then NCIS: Los Angeles at a flat 0.8 and Madam Secretary up 20% to 0.6.

For Fox, it was Bob’s Burgers at 0.7 and The Simpsons at 0.9, both shows flat. Brooklyn Nine-Nine grew 14% to 0.8 and Family Guy went up 11% to 1.0, then another Bob’s Burgers rated 0.8.

NBC rated a 0.6/3. Genius Junior scored a 0.6 and then its finale a 0.5; it did a 0.5 and 0.6 last Sunday. Two hours of the Timeless finale grew 20% to 0.6.

Univision rated a 0.4/2 and Telemundo a 0.3/1, both the same as last week.