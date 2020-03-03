Primetime Ratings: ABC Wins With Robust ‘Bachelor’

ABC had the top rating in Monday prime, as The Bachelor paced the net to a 1.4 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 7 share. That got by the 1.2/6 that NBC posted.

The Bachelor fell 5% to 1.8 from 8 to 10 p.m. and The Good Doctor scored a flat 0.8.

NBC had two hours of The Voice at 1.5 and Manifest at 0.7, both shows flat.

Fox got a 0.6/3 and CBS a 0.5/3. Fox had 9-1-1: Lone Star at a flat 0.9 and a Prodigal Son repeat.

On CBS it was reruns across prime.

Univision got a 0.5/2 and Telemundo a 0.4/2. On Univision it was Ringo at a level 0.5 and two hours of Amor Eterno at 0.5 and 0.4, after last week’s 0.5.

On Telemundo, Exatlon Estados Unidos got a flat 0.5 and La Dona and Operacion Pacifico both rated a 0.4, La Dona flat and Operacion up a tenth.

The CW posted a 0.2/1. All American rated a 0.3 and Black Lightning a 0.2, both dramas flat.